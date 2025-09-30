LASTMA arrests fleeing foreign driver for knocking down pedestrian

By Evelyn Usman &Efe Onodjae

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority,LASTMA, operatives, yesterday, foiled the escape attempt of a Togolese driver who knocked down a pedestrian at the Adeniji Adele intersection, inward Ilubirin, Lagos Island.

The driver of a Mazda car with registration number EPE 749 GS, was said to have lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the busy intersection.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was left in a pool of his blood on the ground while the driver attempted to flee the scene.

But LASTMA officials on patrol reportedly chased him down.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, said the fleeing motorist was apprehended and handed over to policemen attached to the Adeniji Adele Police Division for comprehensive interrogation and subsequent prosecution.

He explained that emergency medical responders from the Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, swiftly activated by LASTMA personnel, conveyed the severely injured pedestrian to the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, where urgent and life-saving treatment was immediately administered.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, admonished motorists to embrace a strict sense of safety consciousness whenever behind the wheel, emphasizing that excessive speed remains a primary cause of needless tragedies on Lagos roads.