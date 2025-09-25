Laka, Ochogwu, Gaskia push collective action against extremism

…As Nigeria, Sahel Face New Extremism Threats, Experts Warn at PCVE Summit

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The growing threats of violent extremism in Nigeria and the wider Sahel dominated discussions on Thursday at the maiden National Summit on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) in Abuja, where experts called for innovation, collaboration, and stronger community engagement.

Declaring the three-day summit open, Major-General Adamu Laka (rtd.), National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), warned that extremist groups are becoming increasingly adaptive—blending ideological and criminal tactics, exploiting local grievances, and leveraging digital platforms for radicalization and recruitment.

Laka explained that Nigeria’s reviewed Policy Framework and National Action Plan for PCVE (PF-NAP) now places prevention, resilience-building, and community engagement at the heart of the country’s counter-extremism strategy.

“The NCTC is prioritizing stronger institutional coordination, state-level operationalization of PCVE plans, and deeper partnerships with civil society, development actors, and communities. Violent extremism will not be solved by any one institution acting alone—it requires whole-of-government and whole-of-society responses,” he said.

In a goodwill message, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), warned that violent extremism in Nigeria and the Sahel is mutating, exploiting vulnerabilities, and undermining peace and development. He urged vigilance, innovation, and collective resolve, while commending NCTC, the PAVE Network, ActionAid, and the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) for championing community-driven strategies.

Also speaking, Mr. Jaye Gaskia of the PAVE Network stressed the frontline role of civil society and grassroots actors in preventing extremism. He highlighted the importance of local knowledge, youth resilience, and credible narratives in countering extremist propaganda.

The summit, convened by the PCVE Knowledge, Innovation and Resource Hub (KIRH) in partnership with the PAVE Network and supported by the NCTC, drew government officials, security agencies, civil society leaders, international partners, and grassroots organizations.

Stakeholders resolved to scale up investment in livelihoods, green recovery initiatives, reintegration pathways, and community-owned solutions as sustainable measures to address the root causes of extremism.

The deliberations are expected to produce concrete commitments, practical strategies, and stronger policy alignment to secure Nigeria and the Sahel against rapidly evolving extremist threats.

Among those in attendance were Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Air Staff, security heads, civil society leaders, and members of the press.