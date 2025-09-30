Lagos reopens Ogudu-Ifako bridge after repairs

The Lagos State Government reopened the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge on Tuesday, following the completion of repair works on 400 metres of its four expansion joints.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a section of the bridge was closed to vehicular traffic on June 28 to enable construction.

The Ogudu/Ifako Bridge inbound Alapere was originally expected to be ready in 100 days, but the repair works were completed in just 73 days.

NAN recalls that the first four phases of the project, covering the Ogudu/Ifako inbound Alapere stretch, were completed between June 28 and Aug. 16.

The fifth to eighth phases, which covered the Ogudu/Ifako inbound Oworoshoki axis, commenced in August and have also been successfully completed and reopened to traffic.

Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Mr. Olufemi Daramola, and Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Seun Osiyemi, led a team to inspect the project and certify the work.

Daramola stated that the project, initially scheduled for 101 days, was completed in 78 days due to the cooperation of stakeholders and the commitment of the contractors.

He explained that defects on the expansion joints, if left unattended, could have compromised motorists’ safety and further weakened the busy bridge.

According to him, the early completion was possible through the combined efforts of contractors, security agencies, and the patience of Lagos residents throughout the repair period.

“We undertook this repair to guarantee safety. Thankfully, with the cooperation of the people, we have been able to deliver ahead of schedule,” Daramola said.

He commended residents for their endurance during the partial closure, stressing that the bridge is now fully opened to vehicular movement without restrictions.

The special adviser revealed that the next point of attention for government engineers would be the Maza-Maza area, where similar maintenance works are planned.

Also speaking, Osiyemi expressed gratitude to Lagos residents for their understanding, promising that the state government would continue its infrastructure renewal drive.

“This success belongs to everyone. Lagosians endured the inconveniences and supported the process. We sincerely appreciate your perseverance and patience,” the commissioner said.

He urged the people to protect the facilities, stressing that they are funded with taxpayers’ money and designed to provide long-term benefits.

Osiyemi recalled that the administration had delivered similar repairs at Odo-Iyalaro and Apongbon bridges, with several other projects currently underway across the state.

“Our focus remains the delivery of safe, durable and sustainable infrastructure for a greater Lagos. We will need the same cooperation in future projects,” he added.

A commuter, Ms. Adebisi Adesesan, expressed relief, noting that the reopening would ease traffic congestion. “We suffered long hours during the closure, but this is worth it,” she said.

A commercial driver, Mr Taofeek Shittu, said the reopening would reduce fuel costs and travel time. “Traffic was terrible. This reopening is a big relief for us,” he noted.

The officials officially declared the Ogudu-Ifako Bridge open, restoring full traffic access and easing movement on one of Lagos’s busiest transport corridors.

