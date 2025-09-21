Lagos reiterates commitment to inclusive budgeting at Y2026 consultative forum

The Lagos State Government on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in budget planning as it convened the Y2026 Budget Consultative Forum for the Ikorodu Division.

The event, held at the Ikorodu Town Hall, was hosted by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

Mr Ope George, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Mrs Olayinka Ojo.

She said the forum now in its seventh edition under Sanwo-Olu administration, was designed to ensure that the voices of residents across the five divisions of Lagos were reflected in the state’s annual budget.

She described the consultative process as a symbol of transparency, accountability, inclusion and collective ownership, noting that it had sustained public trust and advanced participatory governance in Lagos.

According to her, the proposed “Budget of Sustainability” builds on past achievements to propel the THEMES+ Policy Agenda, prioritising access to healthcare, quality education, strengthened social protection and job creation for youths.

Beyond social services, she said, the budget would focus on completing and expanding critical infrastructure such as roads, potable water, housing, efficient transport systems and urban renewal to enhance the liveability of the State.

“Our philosophy has always been that democracy draws its true essence from the active participation of citizens.

“This deliberate inclusivity ensures that projects delivered reflect the real needs and aspirations of Lagosians,” he said.

Ojo added that the forum also provides an avenue to update stakeholders on the performance of the current year’s budget and clarify resources available for the 2026 fiscal year, paving the way for the integration of citizen-driven projects into the budget framework.

She urged residents to continue fulfilling their civic responsibilities through regular tax payment to enable the government to provide essential infrastructure and services that improve quality of life.

Ojo, on behalf of the Lagos State Government, the Commissioner and staff of the Ministry, formally welcomed participants to the forum and wished them fruitful deliberations,” she said.

The Special Adviser Mr Olalekan Balogun called on each division to present initiatives and projects that would enhance socio-economic wellbeing, stimulate wealth creation and drive sustainable development across the State.

In his remarks, the traditional ruler of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi(Ayangbure of Ikorodu) expressed gratitude to the governor for creating an opportunity for dialogue in order to be included in the next year budget for Ikorodu division.

Shotobi, compassionately appealed to LASG to complete the construction of second phase Gberigbe road leading to Agura to alleviate the suffering of residents considering the alarming increase in people’s migration to Ikorodu.

Also speaking, the traditional rulee in Imota, Oba Mudashiru Agoro(The Ranodu of Imota) also appealed for relocation of Mile 12 market adding that the one built has been abandone for long which can eventually collapse.

Oba Agoro also called for the need for LASG to build a standard hospital and equiping the existing ones with drugs in Imota community.

Earlier, Princess Busola Isikalu, iyaloja general of Ikorodu urged LASG to build more market to alleviate the suffering of trader adding that the division has very few market space that made traders ro embark on street trading.

She also appealed for construction of drainange system on the existing market to curb flooding and prioritize empowerment programme among market men and women to make traders financial independent.

“We are also calling government to caution environmental officers seizing erring traders properties,” she said.

Speaking at the forum, Dr Nurudeen Agbaje, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Rural Development said the forum has given the constiuency to request for more and Gov. Sanwo-Olu is committed to doing more for Ikorodu.