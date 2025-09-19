Lagos ready for international boat race

The Lagos State Government says it is fully prepared to host the forthcoming international boat race, assuring participants and residents of adequate safety on waterways.

The General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Emmanuel Oluwadamilola, on Friday said the state had over the years invested heavily in safety infrastructure to secure its waterways.

He explained that Lagos had consistently enhanced facilities, making it the safest state for water transportation in Nigeria, with all necessary safety infrastructure in place.

Oluwadamilola said patrol boats had been deployed, while collaboration with the Marine Police and the Nigerian Navy would ensure effective surveillance across the waterways.

He added that Lagos now operated a control room using advanced technology to monitor waterways, describing it as the best time to host such an event.

According to him, the government had also undertaken shoreline cleaning, provided security boats, and designated docking zones for vessels participating in the competition.

“We are delighted this race can now happen in Lagos, proving the state’s readiness and capacity to successfully host such an international event,” he said.