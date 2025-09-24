Lagos flags off HIV impact survey to strengthen treatment outcomes

From Left to Right: Representative of National Coordinator, National HIV/AIDS, STI and Viral Hepatitis Control Programme (NASCP), Dr. Chioma Nkanwa; Deputy Director, Epidemiology and Strategic Information, United State Centre for Disease Control (USCDC), Dr. Ibrahim Dalhatu; Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye; Deputy CEO, APIN Public Health Initiatives, Dr. Jay Osi-Samuels; Director, Disease Control, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Victoria Egunjobi and Lagos State AIDS Programme Coordinator (SAPC), Dr. Oladipupo Fisher during the Press Briefing heralding the upcoming Nigeria State Level ART Impact Survey (AIS) in Lagos State held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja- Lagos today.

… Targets 11,354 residents across 6,150 households in renewed push to curb epidemic

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday launched the Nigeria State-Level Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Impact Survey (AIS), a household-based initiative designed to measure HIV treatment coverage and viral load suppression, as part of efforts to curb the epidemic and improve outcomes for people living with HIV.

The survey, scheduled to run from October to December 2025, will cover 6,150 households across 20 local government areas, targeting 11,354 residents aged 15–64 years.

Speaking at the flag-off, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, described the AIS as “a critical milestone in the fight against HIV/AIDS,” noting that its findings would guide policies, strengthen health systems, and close treatment gaps.

“The survey has three objectives—measuring the number of people living with HIV identified, the proportion on life-saving antiretroviral therapy, and the percentage who have achieved viral suppression. Viral suppression means the virus in the blood is so low it cannot be transmitted to others,” he explained.

Ogboye assured that all interviews, counselling, and rapid tests would be conducted confidentially, with results provided immediately. “Households were randomly selected, so this is not about marking homes with HIV. It is a representative, scientific exercise to reassess progress and improve resource allocation,” he added.

Currently, Lagos has about 135,225 people on HIV treatment, with 75 percent achieving viral suppression. Ogboye said the survey would update these figures and identify gaps as the state works toward the 2030 global goal of ending HIV as a public health threat.

The Director of Disease Control, Dr. Victoria Egunjobi, urged residents to welcome the exercise without fear of stigma.

“Gone are the days when HIV was shrouded in silence. People living with HIV deserve dignity, respect, and access to care. Our goal is to strengthen retention in treatment and improve health outcomes,” she said.

International and national partners pledged technical and financial backing.

Dr. Ibrahim Dalhatu, Deputy Director at U.S. CDC Nigeria, reaffirmed America’s support through PEPFAR funding, stressing, “This is not just about data but about people—families and communities who will benefit from the outcomes.”

Representing NASCP, Dr. Chioma Ukanwa described the AIS as a globally recognised tool for epidemic control, noting it would help Lagos design sustainable financing models and close coverage gaps.

Dr. Jay Osi-Samuels, Deputy CEO of APIN Public Health Initiatives, said the survey was “a homegrown exercise, by Nigerians, for Nigerians,” drawing lessons from a similar project in Akwa Ibom.

Mr. Francis Agbo, Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at NACA, praised Lagos’ leadership, while Dr. Williams Nwachukwu of the NCDC emphasised Lagos’ strategic importance: “Every family in Nigeria has a representative in Lagos. The success of this survey will shape Nigeria’s journey toward HIV epidemic control.”

Closing the event, Lagos State HIV/AIDS and STI Programme Coordinator, Dr. Oladipupo Fisher, thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and partners for their support, stressing that the exercise was timely.

“The survey puts HIV intervention at the doorstep of Lagosians. We urge residents to cooperate with field teams because the success of this exercise depends on community acceptance,” he said.

Officials stressed that participation would directly contribute to saving lives and achieving an HIV-free Lagos by 2030.