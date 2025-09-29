Lagos arrests 5 over illegal dredging, reclamation

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has arrested five suspects for engaging in illegal dredging and reclamation activities along the Lekki coastline.

The enforcement exercise, carried out on Sunday by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development in collaboration with the Ministries of Physical Planning, Environment and Water Resources, and the Lands Bureau, targeted illegal operators across the Lekki axis.

Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Bush Alebiosu, who led the operation, said a property at 13A Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, was sealed for illegally extending its fence despite repeated warnings. He described the act as “legendary audacity” and vowed that offenders would face prosecution, with reclaimed land possibly forfeited to the state.

Commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, disclosed that the property owner originally presented plans for 1,200 sqm but had unlawfully expanded to 8,000 sqm. “The site is sealed again today, and we will revoke all approvals. It is unsafe as people continue to use it for social activities,” he said.

The enforcement team also discovered several illegal dredging and reclamation sites at the Lekki Foreshore, with some operators fleeing on sighting officials. Alebiosu lamented the scale of unregulated activities, noting that some dredging extended as far as 7km into the lagoon without Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval.

Permanent Secretaries Mahmood Adegbite (Drainage Services) and Mobolaji Gaji (Environmental Services) warned that the blocked water channels caused by illegal reclamation could disrupt the ecosystem.

“We cannot allow these operations to continue,” Gaji said.

The team further visited Ilubirin housing projects for inspection. Alebiosu assured residents that the crackdown, an outcome of the recent Waterfront Summit, aligns with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to protect the state’s waterfronts under the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda.