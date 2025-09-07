Lagos advancing social protection through National Social Register – Sanwo-Olu

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos says the state remains committed to advancing social protection programmes through the National Social Register (NSR) as a tool to reach vulnerable households.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Sam Egube, said gave the assurance on Monday at a one-day stakeholder engagement with the theme: “Advancing Social Protection through the National Social Register.”

He commended President Bola Tinubu for repositioning the NSR as a credible platform for delivering interventions.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos State had domesticated the operations of the NSR under its Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

“The register is not just a database; it is a lifeline for millions of Nigerians. I will like to commend our great leader.

“Lagos is aligning with this vision by ensuring the system is strengthened, transparent and accountable.

“The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is ensuring that all residents especially the vulnerable residents are registered,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Dr Badamasi Lawal, Chief Executive Officer, National Social Investment Programme Agency, said that the NSR was the cornerstone of social protection in Nigeria.

He said that subsidy removal, inflationary pressures and widening inequalities had made social protection not a choice but a necessity.

“We cannot achieve inclusive growth if the poor and vulnerable remain unseen.

“The register is not a static database but a living instrument of hope.

“Collaboration between the federal and state governments, partners and civil society, will ensure that no Nigerian is left behind,” Lawal said.

He added that aligning interventions with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu would guarantee fairness, accountability and impact in service delivery.

Ms. Funmi Olotu, National Coordinator, National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office, said that the register had become one of the world’s largest social protection databases with more than 19 million households captured.

She said that the recent integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) into the register was transforming it into a more reliable and inclusive system.

“As of Aug. 31, 2025, a total of 7.68 million household records had been updated across the 36 states.

“From these, over 9.5 million NINs were recorded, with more than 8.3 million successfully validated,” Olotu said.

She described the achievement as remarkable.

“The real story behind the numbers is that mothers in rural areas, displaced households and young Nigerians seeking opportunities are beginning to see a government that recognises their struggles and is deliberate about supporting them,” she said.

In his goodwill message, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom, Dr Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, said that social protection should be seen as a duty of the state and society rather than an act of benevolence.

“Giving to the poor is not charity, it is social responsibility,” he said.

The royal father said that Nigeria’s social contract must be anchored on inclusiveness, adding that vulnerable citizens should not look like beggars but rightful beneficiaries of public policy.

“When government supports the less privileged through a credible system like the National Social Register, it is fulfilling its moral and constitutional responsibility.

” We must change our mindsets and treat social protection as an obligation,” Ogunsanwo said.

He said that the traditional institution would continue to partner with governments in ensuring that households in rural communities would benefit from social protection schemes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event brought together stakeholders from development agencies, the civil society, the media and state representatives to chart the way forward for a more inclusive social safety net.