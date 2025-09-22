Lafarge launches new plant to boost local manufacturing 

Lafarge

Lafarge Africa Plc has officially commissioned the Freedom Plant, a state-of-the-art ReadyMix facility, located in Lekki, Lagos.

The facility is equipped with a fully automated batching system that enables seamless remote data transfer and modification, with the capability to manage and operate the plant from any location worldwide via secure internet access.

In alignment with Lafarge Africa’s sustainability agenda, the facility incorporates advanced features that enhance energy efficiency, minimise emissions, and integrate the production of eco-friendly products and solutions.

Speaking at the launch, Group Managing Director/CEO of Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, said: “The launch of the Freedom Plant further increases and strengthens our commitment to ‘Building Progress for People and the Planet’.

“For us, this facility is not just about production, but about expanding the frontiers of innovation and sustainability in our operations, meeting Nigeria’s growing demand locally, and empowering our people through job creation and skills development.

“With this additional plant to our Readymix operations, Lafarge Africa has a clear strategy as a project enabler, driving quality and innovation forward and meeting the growing demands of our customers.”

In his remarks, Head of Aggregates and ReadyMix at Lafarge Africa, Derek Williamson, highlighted the strategic significance of the plant in strengthening the company’s footprint in Lagos. “This development complements our business extension strategy across the country. Currently, we have footprints in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos.

“With an increased capacity of three silos which allows the facility to hold sufficient cementitious material for more than two days of operations, Freedom Plant will significantly boost our production volumes, improve customer service, and ensure product availability to meet the rising demand in Nigeria’s fast-growing economy.

“It would also enable us to supply our newly launched EcoCrete material along with the full range of ReadyMix products and Value Added Solutions in our portfolio,” he stated.