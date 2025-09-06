Kogi ‘ll never experience devastating flooding, erosion again – Ododo

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi on Saturday vowed to keep the people of the state safe by deploying the needed Infrastructure to curb impending flooding and erosion threats.

Ododo gave the assurance in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in Lokoja.

The governor said that the deployed infrastructure were designed to provide lasting solutions to ecological challenges across the state.

He said that his administration is determined to change the face of Kogi with solution-tailored infrastructure that guaranteed safety, sustainability, and improved quality of life for the people.

“The newly constructed drainage systems in parts of the state, including Etahi, OMIGBO and Olubojo in Ankpa, have already begun delivering results.

“Our drains are working as designed. Rainwater is being efficiently collected and channeled away, reducing the risk of flooding. Within minutes of heavy rainfall, the water is soaked away, leaving communities safe and accessible,” he said.

According to him, the government is leveraging the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project to strengthen flood control measures and reclaim land previously destroyed by ecological challenges.

He stressed that the Mr Ladi Jatto led Kogi ACReSAL has become a game-changing platform for the administration, which is making the best of the opportunities it offered to drive sustainable solutions for ecological challenges.

Ododo added, “My administration’s environmental initiatives reflect my vision of building resilient communities through sustainable projects that directly addressed the peculiar needs of the state.

“Kogi is no longer just reacting to ecological disasters; we are proactively deploying infrastructure that prevents them. This is a new dawn in our approach to flood control and environmental sustainability.”