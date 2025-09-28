KENNA admits four new partners

KENNA announced today that Eunice Alasa, Emeka Opara, Dr. Jude Nnodum, Jnr., and Daze Nga have been admitted to the firm’s partnership, effective September 29, 2025.

The new partners will continue to practice across several of the firm’s key areas.

“We are pleased to welcome Eunice, Emeka, Jude, and Daze to the partnership. Their addition supports the continued growth of our firm and our commitment to serving our clients’ needs,” said Ituah Imhanze, Managing Partner of KENNA.

The new partners bring experience in core areas of the firm’s practice:

· Eunice Alasa practices in the areas of corporate and commercial law, intellectual property, and technology law. She advises on governance and transactional matters, with particular focus on clients in the telecommunications, energy, and financial services sectors.

· Emeka Opara specialises in dispute resolution & ADR, maritime and labour & employment law, representing clients in complex commercial disputes and providing advisory services on sector-specific matters.

· Dr. Jude Nnodum, Jnr., practices in the areas of dispute resolution (litigation and arbitration), tax, labour and employment and international investment law, representingand advising clients from a wide range of sectors and industries in these areas.

· Daze Nga practices in the area of litigation and arbitration, focusing on commercial disputes in oil and gas operations, as well as broader commercial matters, where he advises and represents clients in complex proceedings.

This expansion enhances the depth of KENNA’s practice areas and supports the firm’s ability to handle complex legal challenges.