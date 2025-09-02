Keep praying for Tinubu, CAN charges Christians

President Bola Tinubu

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos chapter, and Bishop of the Methodist Church of Lagos, Dr Stephen Adegbite, has urged Christians across Nigeria to keep praying for the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.

Adegbite made the plea while fielding questions from newsmen as the guest speaker during the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification of Nigeria’s Centenary anniversary lecture.

The Bishop, while urging Christians to pray for Nigerian leaders, stressed the unity of the body of Christ in Nigeria.

He said, “There’s an urgent need for the Church to be one; the nation is one, and President Bola Tinubu is doing a great job. The churches are doing a great job praying for him; they need to continue in their prayers, and by the grace of God, the 100-year anniversary of the C&S Church in Nigeria is moving forward, and it shall be well with Nigeria.

Adegbite, while congratulating the supreme head of C&S Unification, Churchill of Nigeria, Dr. Solomon Adegboyega Alao, for being part of the history of the centenary, noted that “When the Church was established by God using his servant, Moses Orimolade, we were not there, but despite all its crises at 100, nobody can push the C&S Church back.

“The Church was called to model holiness in Nigeria.”

“Practices common to major Pentecostal churches in Nigeria can be traced to the C&S Church.

“Until we understand each other, we will continue to be backwards. We must be one; anything outside that is a waste of time, and until Christ returns, the Church will continue to be in charge.”

In his response, the supreme head of C&S, Dr Alao, thanked the CAN Chairman, and he reaffirmed that C&S is a work in progress.

“About a united Church, we are making progress. We know where we are going, and C&S Church will continue to stand.”