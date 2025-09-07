Katsina Govt confirms killing of seven persons by bandits in Dandume LG

Governor Dikko Radda Katsina

The Katsina State Government has confirmed seven persons dead when bandits attacked Magajin-Wando village in Dandume Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Mu’azu, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

He said, “The State Government confirmed a tragic incident that occurred last night, between 11:00 p.m., where seven lives were lost when bandits launched an attack on Magajin-Wando village in Dandume LGA.

“Thanks to the swift and courageous intervention of the Community Watch Corps (CWC).

“The attack was repelled, preventing what could have been a far more devastating outcome for the community.”

Mu’azu said that those who sustained injuries during the attack were evacuated and rushed to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

“However, they were ambushed on their way to the hospital by the same group who had divided themselves.

“In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, their vehicle being riddled with bullets, the Community Watch Corps fought bravely, and escaped the ambush, and returned to safety,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the CWC vehicle was burnt during the ambush.

“Preliminary findings indicates that the ambush was carried out by the same group of criminals, who moved to revenge so many of their members who were killed in the community,”Mu’azu added.

He said the state government, through the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, commended the bravery and sacrifice of the Community Watch Corps for their prompt response.

“And their continued commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities under very dangerous conditions.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the quick recovery of the injured,” the commissioner said.

Mu’azu revealed that the government remained resolute in its commitment to intensifying security operations across the state.

“We will continue to work closely with the military, police, and other security agencies to track down and dismantle the criminal networks behind these attacks,” the commissioner said.

He, however, called on the residents to remain vigilant and promptly share any useful information with security agencies to support the ongoing operations.

“Together with the courage of our security forces and the resilience of our people.

“We will defeat these enemies of peace and restore lasting security across Katsina State,” he said.

Vanguard News