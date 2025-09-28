Kano pilgrims board fixes N8.2m hajj fare

Nigerian pilgrims performing hajj.

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has approved N8.2 million as fare for the 2026 hajj exercise.

The Director-General, Alh. Lamin Danbappa confirmed this in a statement issued by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Sulaiman Dederi, on Saturday in Kano.

Danbappa explained that the fare was in line with the directive of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) and applied to all intending pilgrims.

He said pilgrims who deposited N8.5 million earlier would be refunded the balance after submitting a written request to the Board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that intending pilgrims making fresh payments are expected to pay N8.2 million in line with the approved directive.

Danbappa stated that the payment deadline remains December 31, 2025, urging intending pilgrims to complete their payments before the date to secure their Hajj slots.

