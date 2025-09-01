Kano Assembly passes N215.3bn supplementary budget

The Kano State House of Assembly passed a N215.3 billion supplementary budget for the 2025 fiscal year on Monday.

The approval followed the adoption of the request sent by Gov. Abba Yusuf and read on the floor of the House during last week’s plenary session presided over by Speaker Jibril Falgore.

Presiding over the session, Falgore said the assembly had carefully reviewed and debated the supplementary appropriation before passing it into law.

He said the legislative arm would ensure proper oversight of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to guarantee the judicious use of the funds.

“The House will continue to monitor implementation of the supplementary budget to make sure that the money allocated is used strictly for the purposes intended,” he said.

The supplementary budget was passed after thorough deliberations by members of the assembly.

The Majority Leader of the House, Alhaji Lawan Husseini (NNPP-Dala), said the supplementary budget would be utilised for the upkeep of newly established Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) not captured in the first budget.

Husseini explained that part of the funds would also be channelled to schools’ renovation, infrastructural development, and urban renewal projects.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kano State’s 2025 budget has now risen to over N935 billion.

The budget, tagged “Budget of Hope, Human Capital, and Economic Development,” was presented to the State House of Assembly in November 2024 at N719.8 billion.

It earmarked N457.08 billion, representing 64 per cent, for capital expenditure, and N262.67 billion, representing 36 per cent, for recurrent expenditure.

Vanguard News