Kane says England ‘prepared’ amid racism fears in Serbia clash

Kane

England captain Harry Kane has confirmed UEFA’s three-step protocol for discriminatory behaviour has been discussed by the players amid fears of racist abuse in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Serbia.

Kane and his team are in Belgrade to face Serbia in a vital showdown at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where the capacity has been reduced by 15 per cent due to previous fan behaviour.

FIFA punished the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) for “discrimination and racist abuse” in a match against Andorra in June.

After the latest in a long line of unsavoury incidents, the FSS has urged Serbian fans to “support our national team in the right way” against England, who faced racist abuse on their 2019 trips to the Balkans in Montenegro and Bulgaria.

Kane was also the Three Lions’ skipper during those incidents in Podgorica and Sofia.

The Bayern Munich striker said England’s players have spoken about UEFA’s protocols and are willing to leave the pitch if necessary.

“We had a meeting and we discussed the protocols from UEFA’s point of view,” he told reporters on Monday. “I don’t think we like to discuss it too much.

“Our focus is on the game. Our focus is on trying to beat Serbia on the pitch.

“Everything can happen, of course, and we’re prepared for that, but ultimately we’re not thinking about that.

“We’re thinking about the football, the game, like the Serbia FA put out, is about enjoying, respectful, enjoy the game, and we hope that’s the case.”

Asked if he was willing to take the players off during the match in protest at any racist abuse, Kane said: “We’re prepared to do what UEFA protocols allow us to do.

“I thought we handled that situation away in Bulgaria really well. And it’ll be no different.

“These are the things that are hard to talk about now, because we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not. But ultimately, like I said, we’re prepared.

“We had a discussion as a group so that if in the event does happen, we’ll be prepared to do what is necessary.”

– ‘Loud but dignified’ –

England boss Thomas Tuchel hopes the high-stakes qualifier between the top two in Group K will pass without any incidents in the stands.

“The people in charge at the FA talked with us about it, yeah. We are aware,” said Tuchel, whose side are five points ahead of Serbia.

“And, still, I always believe in the good, so I always believe that we will have a high-level sporting competition and celebrate the sport for what it is, a respectful and emotional match.”

Serbian fans have been warned by FSS general secretary Branko Radujko to behave on Tuesday or risk damaging their World Cup hopes.

“This match of truth also carries great responsibility. We are still under special monitoring of UEFA,” he said.

“Every inappropriate reaction, insult or incident could cost us dearly on our path to the USA, Mexico and Canada, including the possibility of having to play a decisive match with Albania behind closed doors.

“That is the reason I sincerely and seriously call on you: let us cheer from the heart but let it be fair. We can be loud but dignified. Let our support be a source of strength, not a risk for the national team.”