Kaduna moves to train 32,000 graduates yearly in vocational skills

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has announced plans to train and graduate at least 32,000 learners annually through the newly established Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development.

The Institute, inaugurated in June by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, operates campuses in Rigachikun, Soba, and Samaru Kataf, all equipped with modern workshops and learning facilities.

Accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), the Institute offers 14 trade areas under the Nigeria Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF). These include POP/Painting & Decoration, Masonry, Tiling, Plumbing, Carpentry & Joinery, Welding & Fabrication, Electrical Installation, Aluminum Fabrication, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Solar Installation, Mechatronics, Computer Hardware Repairs & Maintenance, Catering & Hospitality, and Fashion Design.

Officials said the programs are designed with 80 percent hands-on training, enabling learners to spend most of their time in practical workshops or workplace settings. Training options range from short three-month certificate courses to six- and twelve-month programs leading to full NSQ qualifications at Levels 2–4.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Ahmed Maiyaki, said the initiative reflects Governor Uba Sani’s commitment to youth empowerment, skills acquisition, and economic growth.

“This Institute is a bold step to prepare young people for employment and entrepreneurship. The 14 trade areas were chosen to address manpower needs in construction, ICT, hospitality, energy, and creative industries,” he stated.

Provost of the Institute, Malam Husaini Haruna Muhammad, explained that the goal is to produce “workplace-ready graduates.” He urged citizens — particularly women, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable youths — to take advantage of the opportunity.

The teaching model combines the expertise of qualified instructors, master craftspersons, and retired professionals with decades of industry experience. With full NBTE accreditation, the Institute forms part of the Federal Government’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative.

The State Government said 16,000 learners will graduate in the first training phase before scaling up to the annual target of 32,000.