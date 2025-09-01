Kaduna Govt accuses El-Rufai of inciting violence, vows tough action

Gov Uba Sani of Kaduna State and his predecessor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Kaduna State Government has issued a stern warning to former Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai over what it described as his deliberate attempts to incite violence and plunge the state back into crisis.

In a strongly worded statement signed by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Suleiman Shuaibu, the government accused El-Rufai of plotting to destabilise Kaduna through “overt provocation and covert manipulation” after “his political surrogates were roundly defeated in the August 16 by-elections”.

“The good people of Kaduna State have endured enough trauma, bloodshed, and division. This Government will not fold its arms and allow a discredited former leader, who left the state in ruins, to ignite chaos and plunge the state into another era of ethno-religious tension, insecurity, and economic stagnation,” the statement read.

The commissioner alleged that El-Rufai convened an “illegal and chaotic” political meeting on August 30, which descended into violence, including gunshots that endangered innocent citizens. He added that the former governor falsely accused the government of sponsoring thugs to disrupt the gathering.

“Why would a governor who has just won the hearts of the people through credible elections need to disrupt a gathering of losers?” Shuaibu asked.

The government also took exception to El-Rufai’s recent appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he alleged that federal and state authorities were bribing bandits to achieve peace.

“These are calculated, malicious lies designed to undermine security efforts, incite public anger, and legitimise criminality. They insult the sacrifices of our armed forces and the intelligence community,” the statement said, stressing that the Office of the National Security Adviser had already dismissed El-Rufai’s claim as false.

Highlighting what it called the “hard-won gains” under Governor Uba Sani, the government pointed to relative peace in areas such as Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kajuru, Kauru, Kachia, and Igabi, where bandit leaders had been eliminated and Ansaru commanders apprehended.

“For a former governor to deny these victories, and in doing so insult the memory of officers who died in the line of duty, is beyond shameful. It is a deliberate act of sabotage,” Shuaibu declared.

The statement further contrasted El-Rufai’s alleged legacy of division and fear with Governor Uba Sani’s policies of inclusion, dialogue, and development, noting that Kaduna had recorded improvements in security, education, healthcare, and infrastructure over the past two years.

“El-Rufai thrives in chaos. He relies on fear. He is intoxicated by power and allergic to progress he did not initiate. Stripped of relevance, he now seeks to make Kaduna ungovernable once more. This administration will not allow it,” the statement warned.

The government urged residents to resist attempts to drag the state back into ethno-religious conflict, assuring that security agencies were on alert to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

“Let there be no doubt: Kaduna has the capacity, the resolve, and the legal backing to deal decisively with any individual or group that seeks to destabilise the state. The peace of Kaduna is non-negotiable. Anyone who dares to threaten it, be it Nasir El-Rufai or his accomplices, will be held accountable,” it concluded.

Vanguard News