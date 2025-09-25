Kabiyesi Ladoja great warrior of our time

Ladoja

By Bolaji Kareem

One of the unforgivable swords of damages that colonial overlords stabbed us with in Africa was the subjugation of our cherished culture. The colonial masters out of envy polluted and destroyed our beliefs, norms and values because ours were superior to theirs.

Among this was Akose Jaye, the spiritual and ritual search of chromosome and relevant genes formation of a new born baby through Ifa, replica of the present day Google, to detect the symptoms of inherited qualities from his ancestral lineage. Yoruba have their hereditary information in the nucleus of living cells, playing crucial roles in passing genetic traits from one generation to the other. Ifa oracle, through spiritual, not scientific in those days, was essential for understanding genetic qualities embedded in a new child.

When a new child is born like in Hinduism and Buddhism culture, Yoruba believed he must have reincarnated from a great ancestor’s soul of consciousness, a reborn into a new body. Though reincarnated raises intrigued questions about nature of existence identity and the after life, a contradiction concept to Islam and Christianity.

This brings to mind the ancestral history of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a descendant of the historical Olupo dynasty. Olupo was noted for many leadership qualities.

Olupo dynasty, which originated from Old Oyo Empire, was a warlike, fiery lineage. Its progenitor has historical ties to Old Oyo royalty. He fought many wars and was victorious. Nupe invasion of 1750s would have wiped off many Yoruba settlements across the Niger, but for Olupo’s bravery and resilience. The late Pa Yinusa Popoola Ladoja, who won general election in 1952, into Ibadan City Council, and father of Kabiyesi Ladoja is a descendant of Arusa family who were among the earlier settlers at Isale Osi (the left flank) with other warrior’s like Basorun Sunmonu Apanpa, and Otun Alli Laluwoye families, along with other warriors from different parts of Yoruba land.

Ibadan warlords were always sure of victory if the Brigade Commanders from Isale Osi were in the forefront because they were among the best in military tactics and could be referred to as Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ISR, personnel. Before plugging into war, they would gather, analyse and disseminate critical information. This earned them the praise singing (Oriki): OMO BONI LE KO BI KO SUN

BABA WON A PE LEYINKUNLE E TI TI

A MO OUN TO NILE NJE

A MO OUN TONILE N MU

A MO IBI TONILE N FASO SI

OMO EPE KO PA OLE

Literally meaning: “When the war targeted occupants refuse to go to sleep,their fathers (Isale Osi warlords) would endlessly maintain surveillance at their backyards and territories. “They would have studied their nutrients and feeding. They would gather information on how the occupants they wanted to attack and capture kept their clothes and belongings.

“Unending curses from the captured would have no side effects on the military attackers who looted the captors property and spoils of war.”

Perseverance, endurance and commitment. These were the rare qualities of Isale Osi war leaders. When they strike, they would hit hard and were always sure of victory.

All these traits are embedded in the new Olubadan Oba Kabiyesi Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

The current Olubadan progenitor, Olupo, was a (1)great warrior (2) hunter (3)Ifa Priest.

Kabiyesi Olubadan Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja must have genetically inherited these attributes to fight many wars in life and convincingly won.

1. He escaped many assassination attempts during turbulent reign as Oyo State Governor, impeachment and reinstatement period.

2. The inherited hunter quality in him enabled him to sail through in all the economic navigation within the dark, unpredictable forest. Luckily, most of the time, his hunting yielded good, fat preys in the petroleum industry, farming, banking, broadcasting, and shipping. He is an international business mogul.

3. The third quality of the Kabiyesi progenitor was that of Ifa Priest. In Yoruba belief, Ifa Priests are endowed with clairvoyance. They could predict and read the future correctly and clearly. Most of the time, Kabiyesi Olubadan, Oba Ladoja, had predicted the political journeys clearly, and the divination did not fail him. He was able to read and predict political climates of Oyo State before he joined the aborted Third Republic which was truncated by military junta.

A believer in fairness, justice and equity, before he finally agreed to contest the senatorial seat election, Kabiyesi Ladoja insisted on bringing on board, those who were alienated after the late Governor Kolapo Ishola’s election because of their disagreements with the political father and strong man of Ibadan politics Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu. They included co-contestants like Alhaji Lam Adeshina, Chief Lere Adesina, Dr Toyese Mabaje and party leaders like Alhaji Busari Alekuso,Chief A. Bankole and Chief Gani Ajimobi, father of the late Governor Ajimobi, among others. His bravery, financial status, brilliance and acceptability informed his choice for the Oyo South Senatorial ticket under the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP, which gave him land slide victory, as well as his later journey to the Agodi Government House as Oyo State Governor under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Even when he was impeached, Governor Ladoja was convinced of returning to the seat through judicial process.

A lone star, piercing the traditional firmament of Ibadan Chieftaincy, it took superior arguments before he could accept to wear artificial beaded crown that eventually paved the way for his ascendancy to the Throne of Olubadan, as the 44th Olubadan, of Ibadanland.

Definitely, by God’s willing, his reign will bring reform to Chieftaincy matters in the country as he is likely, as a former Senator, to seek legislative means to upturn the degradation of status. Of our Chieftaincy Laws, the import of our colonial masters, who mischievously downgraded our traditional rulers at the expense of the British monarchy, is a warning to the Mogajis and Bales to halt illegal sales of land and stop alienating themselves from their families, are good paths of reformation.

His call for abolition of thuggery and insecurity at various quarters in Ibadan should be given acceptance by all. As he ascends the throne of his forefathers, I pray that God will give the new Olubadan good health and longevity. Welcome the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

*Bolaji Kareem, Former Commissioner for Works and Transport in Oyo State and Veteran Journalist writes in from Ibadan.