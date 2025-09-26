Just in: Tinubu, Makinde, Adeleke arrive Ibadan for Olubadan Coronation

President Bola Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, and Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke have arrived in Ibadan for the coronation of the new Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

The dignitaries are attending the historic ceremony holding at Mapo Hall, where Ladoja, a former Oyo State governor and senator, is being officially installed as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Oba Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State and senator of the Federal Republic, was chosen as the 44th Olubadan following the passing of Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin on July 7, 2025.

At 81, the new monarch brings decades of experience in politics, business, and community leadership.

His ascension to the throne comes after a long journey through the traditional Olubadan chieftaincy line, where he rose through various ranks to reach the apex.

Excitement filled the ancient city on Friday, as residents and well-wishers trooped out to witness the historic occasion.

The Olubadan of Ibadanland is the paramount traditional ruler of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and one of the largest cities in West Africa.

The stool holds deep cultural, historical, and political significance among the Yoruba people, making the coronation of Oba Ladoja a moment of pride for the city and beyond.

Vanguard News