Just in: Rhodes-Vivour joins ADC in Lagos

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, on Saturday formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring that the party represents a strong coalition to rescue Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections.

The declaration, held in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos, was nearly disrupted as suspected political thugs allegedly attempted to stop the programme. Police operatives were also sighted at the venue, prompting concerns among supporters.

Speaking shortly after his defection, Rhodes-Vivour said: “We are not holding a political rally but a political meeting, which we have constitutional rights to do. However, we will meet with the Commissioner of Police to know why his men are here and whether they are carrying out their duty of providing us protection or otherwise.”

He stressed that his decision to join ADC was rooted in the need to unite the opposition.

“This coalition is meant to rescue Nigeria. Since the 2023 elections, I have said we cannot afford to divide the opposition ahead of 2027. We must come together through a robust, strong coalition that can deliver Nigeria from those who hold power through thuggery, violence, and intimidation,” he said.

Rhodes-Vivour added that if such practices continue unchecked, governance will remain ineffective, leaving the people without a voice.

“I am happy to become part of this family. My prayer is that God will grant our leaders the wisdom to come together and define a new path for Nigeria,” he concluded.

ADC Welcomes Rhodes-Vivour

Earlier, the ADC Chairman in Lagos, Mr. George Ashiru, described the defection as a significant step in building a broad-based coalition.

“We are not affirming one man; we are affirming a movement. What Rhodes-Vivour represents is the leadership of a movement that shook Lagos in the last election. The coalition did not start three months ago—it began two years ago, and today we are celebrating it,” Ashiru said.

He added that ADC’s vision is for “a global Lagos — Lagos for everybody, where citizens and their children have opportunities for the future.”

Atiku Sends Message

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, represented at the event by Professor Ola Olateju, commended the coalition-building efforts, saying ADC represents more than a political party.

“ADC is not just a political party; it is a movement of the people. With this philosophy, anybody can become anything irrespective of ethnic group, religion, or class,” he said.

The event marked what party leaders described as “one of the most important affirmation programmes” as Rhodes-Vivour and his supporters were welcomed into the ADC fold.