Just in: PENGASSAN asks members to continue strike

By Victor Ahiuma-Young



The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has dismissed rumours circulating on social media about a court injunction restraining its ongoing industrial action, insisting that members should continue the strike until further directive from its leadership.



In an official directive addressed to all members, National Executive officer Comrade Lumumba Okugbawa, commended workers for their resilience and reaffirmed the Association’s determination to stay the course.



Quoting the statement, he said: “On behalf of the National leadership of our great Association, I sincerely wish to commend you all for the courage we exhibited today in standing up for what is right. We have just begun and victory is in sight.”



On the rumoured injunction, the memo clarified: “Our attention has been drawn to rumours making rounds on a Court injunction restraining our noble exercise. I want to unequivocally state that we have not been served anything of such. Court orders or processes are served via court bailiff and not through social media.”



The directive ordered members to disregard the rumours and continue with the strike: “All Comrades are therefore directed to continue with the industrial action until further instruction. Only information coming through our official channels should be regarded as authentic.”



PENGASSAN further instructed members to seek clarifications only through recognised structures. “Any further clarification you need should be sought from higher organs of the Association. Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta.”

