Judge returns Lagos land forgery case to CJ

By Okikiola Lateef

A Lagos State High Court vacation judge, Justice Akinwunmi Idowu, has returned the case file of alleged forgery and illegal occupation brought against a firm, Al-Trade Agencies Limited, and two others, back to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

The case involves Julius Eshiet and Alabi Collins of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, who are listed as 1st and 3rd defendants.

The charges were filed by the Inspector-General of Police, and first came up before Justice Idowu on September 9, 2025.

At the resumed hearing last Friday, Justice Idowu informed the prosecution, Rotshang Dimka that the matter could no longer proceed before him, having marked the end of the judiciary’s long vacation.

The file, he said, had been sent back to the Chief Judge for fresh assignment before a regular court.

The police had charged the defendants on a 13-count charge bordering on alleged forceful takeover, illegal occupation and forgery of documents relating to a disputed property in the Government Reserved Area (GRA), Ikeja.

The defendants are accused of conspiring to unlawfully seize and occupy Block C, Plots 30 and 37, Ajisafe Street, said to be in the lawful possession of Viagem Property & Investment Ltd.

The prosecution further alleged that Eshiet and Al-Trade Agencies, in company of armed police officers, illegally entered and occupied the land, and went on to destroy signposts erected by the Lagos State Special Task Force, LSSTF, to indicate that the property was under investigation.