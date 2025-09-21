Joanna, Kuture evicted from BBNaija season 10

BBNaija Season 10 housemates Joanna and Kuture have been evicted from the show.

Their eviction was announced on Sunday night during a live show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The reality show, now in its ninth week of a 10-week run, continues to keep viewers on edge as the competition nears its finale.

With their exit, the house now has 13 contestants remaining, down from the 29 who started the season.

Joanna and Kuture were known for their strong personalities and memorable moments in the house, making their eviction a surprise for many fans.

Social media was abuzz with reactions, with some praising their gameplay while others speculated on how their absence will affect alliances and strategies among the remaining contestants.

Sunday’s evictions follow another duo exit on Saturday night, which saw Bright Morgan and Thelma Lawson also leave the show.

The remaining housemates now face the challenge of navigating the final weeks of the competition, with the winner set to go home with a grand prize of N150 million.

Vanguard News