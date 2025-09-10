Jeweller marks one-year anniversary of sold-out golden hour collection

By Kenneth Oboh

Busar & Co., the internationally celebrated jewelry house, has marked a major milestone this week as it celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Golden Hour Collection — a limited edition series that sold out within weeks of launch and continues to stand as a defining moment in the brand’s journey.

The anniversary event brought together clients, collectors, and friends of the brand for an intimate celebration of artistry, storytelling, and timeless design.

Guests reflected on the magic of Golden Hour — the fleeting yet luminous time of day that inspired Creative Director Yusuf Busari to design the collection.

“Golden Hour was more than jewelry; it was an expression of light, romance, and elegance,” Busari shared at the gathering.

Handcrafted in Dubai, where all Busar & Co. creations are made to the highest standards of precision, the Golden Hour Collection gained instant global recognition. Its cultural resonance was amplified when Nigerian movie star Timini Egbuson wore pieces from the line, followed by a feature in ThisDay Style, one of Nigeria’s most influential fashion and lifestyle publications.

Distinguished by its rose gold tones, cylindrical silhouettes, and the discreet integration of the Busar & Co. logo, Golden Hour became an instant hallmark of the brand’s design language.

Olayinka Osadare, Operations Manager at Busar & Co., reflected on the team effort behind the success: “Yusuf’s creative vision set the tone, but it was our ability to pair design with flawless execution and international reach that allowed the collection to truly shine.”

As Busar & Co. looks ahead, the brand remains rooted in its dual bases of Dubai and Lagos, with a clear commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and storytelling. The anniversary not only marked a year of global acclaim but also set the stage for new collections that promise to push the boundaries of fine jewelry design.