Jandor’s return is big boost for Lagos APC – Obasa

Obasa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, has described the return of Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly known as JANDOR, to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a big boost for the progressive family.

Obasa, who received Jandor on Tuesday at his official residence in Ikeja GRA, expressed delight over the development, noting that the APC remains the party that embodies the aspirations of Lagosians.

“We are happy to have you back. This is a very good move,” Obasa said, assuring the former PDP governorship candidate of full reintegration and collaboration in the party’s drive to sustain good governance in Lagos State.

Commending Jandor for what he called courage and conviction, Obasa stressed that APC’s inclusive structure offers a platform for collective progress and development.

In his remarks, Jandor appreciated the Speaker’s warm reception and reaffirmed his readiness to work with the APC for the benefit of the state and the nation.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu’s recent tax reforms, describing them as bold steps taken in the interest of Nigerians despite opposition from detractors.

“It takes courage and leadership to introduce such reforms in the face of resistance. The President has once again demonstrated his resolve to put the people first,” he said.

The meeting ended with both leaders pledging unity to strengthen the party and advance the welfare of Lagosians.