‘It’s fake news’, Fani-Kayode denies interest in NFA chairmanship position

Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has dismissed reports linking him with the chairmanship of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA), describing the claims as “fake news.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode said some blogs had falsely attributed quotes to him suggesting that he was interested in contesting for the NFA chairmanship but had stepped down in support of another candidate.

He strongly refuted the claims, stressing that he has no ties with football or the affairs of the NFA.

The statement on X reads, “It has been brought to my attention that fake quotes are being attributed to me by various unknown blogs claiming that I have an interest in being Chairman of the NFA and that I have now decided to step down from the race to support someone else.

“This is all fake news. I know nothing about the NFA, I have no interest in the NFA or who leads it, I have no interest in football and thankfully I have not been approached or nominated for such a position by anyone and if I had I would have respectfully declined.

“I am not a footballer and I could not care less who the NFA Chairman is or will be.

“The whole thing is deeply insulting and I urge the 419 and criminal blogs that are attributing these quotes to me and coming up with such fake stories to desist from doing so and leave me out of their mess.

“I also urge members of the public to ignore their rubbish. It is good old fashioned fake news and as it is with all fake news they have a hidden agenda.

“Any quote or story that does not emanate from my website (femifanikayode.org), my verified X handle (@realffk) or my verified Facebook and Instagram pages is not from me.

“Anything outside of these platforms are FAKE and I urge members of the public to read such reports with caution.”