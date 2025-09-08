IPRA shortlists Nigeria Customs, IMPR for Golden World Awards 2025

The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) has again recognized Nigeria’s brilliance in strategic communication, shortlisting the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR) for the prestigious Golden World Awards (GWA) 2025.

The IPRA is set for a landmark triple celebration in Accra, Ghana — its 70th anniversary, the 2025 GWA Gala, and the inauguration of a new president (first African). Ghana’s Institute of Public Relations (IPR) will also mark its 50th anniversary.

Established in 1990, the Golden World Awards are globally regarded as an affirmation of excellence in public relations from the oldest PR association. They celebrate outstanding campaigns that meet the highest international standards.

The event, scheduled for October 1-3, 2025, will bring together top PR professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders. Deliberations will cover Artificial Intelligence in PR, Communication in Sustainability and Climate Change, among others.

On the day of the Gala, a conference on Public Relations Knowledge Sharing, under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama, will focus on the theme “Global Realities and Innovative Communication.”

Speeches and presentations are expected from Esther A.N. Cobbah – President of IPR Ghana, Arik Karani – President of African Public Relations Association (APRA), and Nataša Pavlovic Bujas – President of IPRA.

The Nigeria Customs-IMPR partnership has a history of success at the IPRA GWA, including winning the Crisis Management category in 2024 in Belgrade, Serbia, for a campaign titled “100 Days of Impactful PR at Customs Service.”

The NCS, led by Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi, recently elected President of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), has witnessed a new era of innovation, accountability, and record-breaking performance through revenue boost and border security.

The IMPR — an award-winning firm with expertise in crisis communication, public affairs, reputation management, and fact-checking — is the publisher of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential, and Spokespersons Digest