IPOB rejects link between Kanu, Ekpa, calls for leader’s release

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected attempts to link its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the group’s non-violent self-determination campaign to the activities of Simon Ekpa.

The group said continued detention of Kanu has created a vacuum that others have exploited.

In a statement on Sunday, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, commended Chief Martin Onovo for distinguishing between the two and reiterated that IPOB is a peaceful movement.

The group said efforts to associate Kanu’s movement with unrelated violent acts were unfounded.

IPOB said it operates as a non-violent self-determination movement and highlighted its international presence. The statement called on the international community, human rights organisations and democratic governments to note IPOB’s position.

The group urged that court orders and legal processes be respected and called for the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB said resolving his status would help address tensions in the South East and prevent opportunistic actors from worsening the situation.

IPOB also asked authorities to investigate incidents of violence in the region independently and to avoid attributing such acts to the movement without clear evidence. The group appealed for dialogue and lawful, peaceful avenues to address grievances.