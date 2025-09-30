IPOB: Igbo National Union urges fairness in Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Nnamdi Kanu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA — The Igbo National Union – Worldwide (INU-W) has called on the Federal Government to ensure fairness in the ongoing trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement issued by its Administrative Secretary, Mazi Austin Mary-Ndukwu, the group urged the government to avoid the use of compromised witnesses or questionable evidence, stressing that justice must be seen to be done.

The organisation expressed concern over the September 26 ruling by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which struck out the “no case submission” filed by Kanu’s legal team. It noted that the decision raised fears of bias and appealed for equal treatment under the law.

According to the group, other high-profile cases such as that of Sunday Igboho and certain individuals facing terrorism allegations have been handled differently, a situation it described as inconsistent. INU-W urged the Federal Government to extend the same principles of fairness and justice to Kanu’s case.

The statement further called on IPOB members, the Igbo community, and Nigerians of goodwill to remain calm and avoid protests or demonstrations that could jeopardise the work of Kanu’s legal team. It warned that such actions might be counter-productive and could create further tension.

“This period calls for sober reflection by Ndigbo on our identity, existence, and survival within the Nigerian federation,” the group stated, while reiterating its appeal for a just and transparent trial process.