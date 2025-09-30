IPOB expresses disappointment, urges Igbo leaders to press for Kanu’s release

ABUJA — The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged governors, traditional rulers and political leaders in the South-East to take stronger action over the continued detention of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement dated 30 September 2025 and signed by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, IPOB expressed disappointment at what it called a lack of visible support from some regional leaders and called on them to do more to defend the rights and interests of the Igbo people.

The group said Kanu had been previously discharged and acquitted by a court and described his continued detention as unacceptable. IPOB called for renewed efforts to secure his release and for public officials to push for transparent, lawful resolutions to outstanding legal issues.

Invoking historical memory, the statement referred to the Eboe Landing as a symbol of Igbo resilience and urged followers to remain peaceful while insisting on justice. IPOB also reiterated its commitment to pursuing its goals through advocacy and legal channels.

The statement closed with a call for unity among Igbo stakeholders and for leaders to prioritise justice, human rights and the rule of law in addressing the matter.