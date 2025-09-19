IOC says Russians allowed at 2026 Winter Olympics under neutral flag

The International Olympic Committee on Friday announced that athletes from Russia will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics under a neutral banner if they meet strict conditions.

“The Executive Board will take the exact same approach that was done in Paris,” said IOC president Kirsty Coventry, referring to last year’s Olympics where Russian athletes could only take part under a neutral flag and in individual events.

The athletes were also required to undergo checks to prove they did not actively support the war in Ukraine or have any links with the army.

The sanctions were introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The decision taken at a meeting in Milan on Friday to stick with the same policy was expected. Coventry had played a part in the adoption of last year’s solution.

“I believe that it’s best for our movement to ensure that we have all athletes represented,” Coventry said in March when she was elected head of the IOC.

The limited presence of Russians and Belarusians in the French capital satisfied the Olympic body: bringing together athletes from around the world while avoiding a boycott by Ukraine and its closest allies.

The size of the neutral delegation now depends on the international sports federations, which are responsible for the qualification process and some of which continue to ban Russians and Belarusians from their competitions.