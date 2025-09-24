Inside Barcelona’s Camp Nou chaos: What is happening and why?

A picture taken on September 23, 2025 shows the newly renovated FC Barcelona Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona. FC Barcelona officials say the stadium is ready to reopen and they are awaiting authorisation from local authorities to be able to host the first match in the renovated Camp Nou stadium. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

November 2024 was supposed to be the grand reopening of a rebuilt and resplendent Camp Nou for Barcelona’s 125th anniversary, but 10 months later the stadium is still shuttered amid reconstruction chaos.

When Barcelona pulled the curtain down on their grand but decaying Camp Nou stadium in May 2023, they anticipated being able to reopen it a year-and-a-half later.

But the deadline came and went — as did others in the spring of 2025 and then August. The curtain stayed closed, the chaos mounted.

Optimism was high that Barca could start their home campaign this season at their spruced up stadium and La Liga even helped out by agreeing to schedule their first three matches away from the Camp Nou to give them more time.

But having moved out of their temporary home for the previous two years — the city’s 55,000-capacity Olympic stadium — Barcelona were forced into the farcical decision of holding their first two home matches at their 6,000 capacity Johan Cruyff training ground stadium.

That alone cost them an estimated more than four million euros ($4.7 million).

And on Tuesday, Barca suffered a new blow as the city council delayed granting the club a permit to reopen the ground with a reduced 27,000 capacity due to problems with evacuation routes.

“This city council must guarantee the safety of everyone who wants to go to the stadium — this is the priority,” said the Barcelona mayor’s deputy.

Barca have at least secured access to the Olympic stadium for Sunday’s league game against Real Sociedad and the Champions League clash with title-holders Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday.

But thereafter, president Joan Laporta — ever the optimist — is hoping to secure the permit in time to face Girona on October 18 at the Camp Nou.

– ‘Things missing’ –

Since construction work began, the club has faced a number of issues.

Two changing rooms had to be rebuilt twice because of flooding. Objections from neighbours forced tighter regulation of working hours because of noise and light pollution, while material costs rose, in part due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two lower tiers of the original stadium, opened in 1957, were maintained but over 2,000 more modifications were needed than expected.

Barcelona are estimated to be paying 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) for the project, and the quicker they can reopen, the sooner they can start generating revenue from the stadium.

The financially-stricken club are keen for the VIP seat sales already secured to be included on their books to comply with La Liga’s financial fair play rules.

Barcelona institutional vice-president Elena Fort and their operations chief Joan Sentelles showed media, including AFP, around the new stadium on Tuesday.

When they can finally return, fans will find the seating and pitch area to be impressive, spacious and comfortable, a clear upgrade on what was there before, even with the third tier, the top ring around the stadium, yet to be built.

Yet stepping back from the pitch, interior areas are unfinished.

The first team dressing room is not yet built and two visiting ones that have been have exposed pipes in the ceiling and no paintwork.

“There are things missing, such as painting walls and decoration, but even if there are deficiencies, we understand that, as long as safety is not compromised, the first occupancy licence can be issued. The stadium is ready to play in,” said Fort.

Although evacuation is a problem in the short-term to obtain their permit, in the long-term the Camp Nou is in a far better position than it was.

It will take four-and-a-half minutes to evacuate the stadium at complete capacity, explained Sentelles, rather than the previous eight.

Capacity will eventually be raised from 99,000 to 105,000, with the Camp Nou the only stadium in Europe to reach six figures.

Because of the delays so far, the anticipated prior completion date of 2026 will not be hit, and the stadium roof — a project called the “big lift” — will not be installed until the summer of 2027.

According to Spanish media, Barcelona may earn significantly less on their 70 million euros-a-season deal with Spotify if the stadium, which bears the music streaming company’s name, is not open at 90 percent capacity by the end of the current season.

Given the succession of previous delays, that is a very real risk.