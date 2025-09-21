Insecurity: NSCDC, Rotary launch joint campaign in FCT

…Over 600 residents benefit from free medical care, 200 eyeglasses distributed

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in partnership with the Rotary Club of Abuja City and private health organisations, has embarked on a two-day campaign in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to strengthen community security awareness while providing free healthcare services.

The outreach, held across Guzape and Piyakasa communities, offered free malaria testing and treatment, hepatitis screening, blood pressure and sugar checks, eye examinations, and distributed over 200 eyeglasses. Mothers and children also benefitted from deworming exercises.

Speaking at the event, NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, represented by Assistant Commandant John Alaba Stephen, said the initiative was designed to promote both health and security.

“We are here to give security awareness and medical support so that at the end of the day, the community is both peaceful and healthy. Security is everyone’s business, and we need synergy between the people and security agencies to tackle criminality,” he said.

During sensitisation sessions, residents were urged to promptly report suspicious activities.

Rotary Club of Abuja City President, Gloria Ikibah, noted that the programme reflects Rotary International’s global focus areas, including peacebuilding, disease prevention, and maternal and child health.

“Health is wealth, and if you are healthy, you can secure your environment. Through this project, we are not only providing healthcare but also empowering families to live with greater peace of mind,” she explained.

Dr. Patrick Ezie, Medical Director of Silver Cross Hospital, revealed that over 600 residents were treated for ailments ranging from malaria and typhoid to hypertension and skin infections. He urged Nigerians to prioritise preventive healthcare.

Similarly, Diamond Abba, Programme Manager at Eye Care Aid Foundation, stressed the importance of regular eye check-ups.

Community leaders praised the initiative. Chief Bitrus Yakubu, the Chief of Guzape, commended the organisers and appealed for more security presence in nearby villages affected by kidnappings.

Beneficiaries also expressed gratitude. Lami Jiwa, a mother of three, said her high blood pressure was detected and treated free of charge, while Joseph Daniel, a farmer, received eyeglasses after years of struggling with poor vision.

The outreach, supported by Medplus Pharmacy, Dream Awake Empowering Initiative, and Eye Care Aid Foundation, was valued at over ₦10 million and is part of ongoing efforts to build safer and healthier communities in the FCT.