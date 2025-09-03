Insecurity can’t be fixed with snap of fingers – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Wednesday acknowledged the ongoing security challenges faced by Nigeria, emphasising that these issues cannot be resolved overnight.

The President also said that the success recorded by the civilian Joint Task Force, JTF, has provoked his thinking on the establishment of State Police.

Speaking when he met with governors of the Northeast at the presidential Villa, Abuja, the President said politics apart, there is a need to discuss with the National Assembly leadership to really look at critical path to the establishment of state Police.

“See how we can eliminate or douse political alliances from state police that will be indigenous to the community and provide the additional safety buffer and effectiveness in the area,” he said.

Tinubu highlighted the progress made since the start of his administration, particularly in the northeastern states troubled by conflict.

“Our history that started well with clear challenges has demonstrated that these are not insurmountable,” Tinubu said, recalling the unity and resolve that led to their electoral victory.

He expressed gratitude for the collaboration between federal and state governments in addressing insecurity and improving the welfare of displaced citizens.

Tinubu praised the efforts in states like Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, and Adamawa, noting the effective partnerships with the federal government and the proactive roles played by civilian Joint Task Forces.

“There is real progress,” the President declared, “the conflict is going down, and the economy has turned around.” He highlighted achievements in education, congratulating Yobe state for producing two outstanding students despite the challenges faced.

Tinubu raised the possibility of revisiting the idea of state police, emphasising the need for security forces that are indigenous to communities while seeking to remove political interference from such initiatives.

“You have managed well with the collaboration with the federal government, the security challenges are getting clearer, we know it cannot be eliminated with snap of the fingers,” he said.

The President also emphasised the government’s commitment to infrastructure, health, and education, noting improved school enrollment and the reversal of years of decay in essential services.

“Together, we are making meaningful progress,” Tinubu concluded, “and I am confident that with continued collaboration, Nigeria will overcome its challenges and achieve lasting peace and prosperity.”

Responding, Governor Zulum thanked the President for sustaining the fight against insurgency and supporting environmental mitigation in the region.

He outlined priority demands, including sustained military operations in the Lake Chad basin, funding for the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), completion of critical road projects, and renewed oil exploration in Kolmani and Lake Chad.

“With your Renewed Hope Agenda, we are confident decades of neglect and environmental challenges in the North-East will be reversed. We assure you of our full partnership as you provide good governance and lasting legacies for Nigeria,” Zulum said.

The governor outlined the enduring setbacks caused by years of neglect and conflict. With a resolute spirit, he called on the federal government to lend special attention to the region by intensifying military operations in high-risk areas, particularly around Lake Chad, the Mandara Hills, Sambisa Game Reserve, and other critical zones.

This intensified security response aims to crush the remaining insurgent nests and restore peace.