Insecurity: 25 terrorists killed in Yobe, 15 bandits arrested in Plateau — Military

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

Nigerian Air Force, NAF, yesterday, said its Air Component of Operating Hadin Kai, AC OPHD, wiped out over 25 terrorists in a coordinated night operation at Bula Yobe and Banki four days ago.

This was just as troops of 3 Division in the Nigerian Army intercepted and arrested 15 armed bandits in Plateau State.

Speaking on the strikes in Bula Yobe and Banki, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said: “Acting on reports from ground troops, a force package comprising Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance, ISR, and attack aircraft were deployed. The ISR platform established contact with ground forces, tracked terrorist movements and identified multiple groups around the north of Banki.

“Real-time updates were relayed to ground troops and base operations, enabling synchronised action. Subsequently, the strike aircraft engaged the terrorists in three successive precision strikes on their movement routes and assembly areas, effectively neutralising more than 25 fighters.

“Post-strike surveillance confirmed ground forces in their defensive positions with no further threats observed in the area. This successful operation highlights NAF’s decisive support to ground forces, its resolve to deny terrorists freedom of action, and its commitment to securing Nigeria’s North-East.”

Meanwhile, Spokesman of 3 Division, Major Samson Zaikhom, who confirmed the arrests in Plateau, said the gang had been involved in arson and other violent activities in parts of the state.

He said: “As part of concerted efforts to frustrate the actions of armed criminals operating in the Joint Operations Area, JOA, troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP) conducted offensive operations on 19 September 2025

“The operation followed credible intelligence on the activities of armed militias who burnt huts at Jamrop Village in Qua’an Pan Local Government Area, LGA, of Plateau State. During the technology-enabled operation, troops intercepted 15 armed militias involved in the act of arson, and recovered 15 fabricated rifles, 105 cartridges, and other sundry items.

“The arrested suspects and recovered items are in custody, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing militias. Troops of 3 Division/JTF OPEP are redoubling their efforts and improving operational awareness to secure the Joint Operations Area, and halt the activities of criminal individuals whose identities must be exposed for further action.”