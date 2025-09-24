InnovateAI Lagos 2026: Nigeria Tech industry warm up to conversations on responsible AI

By Prince Osuagwu

AI in Nigeria, the nation’s leading force in artificial intelligence advocacy and development, is set to host the third edition of its flagship annual conference, InnovateAI Lagos 2026, with the theme “Responsible AI beyond Innovation”.

Building on the successes of its previous editions, the event aims to shape the national conversation on critical issues of ethics, security, and governance in artificial intelligence. The conference promises to be a defining moment in Nigeria’s technological evolution.

According to Ehia Erhaboh, one of the co conveners of the event, “AI is reshaping industries, economies, and societies at an unprecedented pace, but innovation without trust and governance risks leaving people behind. InnovateAI 2026 is a platform to ensure Africa defines its own AI future—one where ethics, inclusivity, and safety guide progress,”.

The event themed “Responsible AI beyond Innovation” have specific objective of championing responsible AI in Africa, focusing on ethics, security, and governance

It is expected to spark off a national conversation on the future of AI in Nigeria and Africa

The other Co-convener, Dotun Adeoye also said: “InnovateAI Lagos 2026 is a call to action for policymakers, industry leaders, tech experts, and the public to forge a path forward that ensures AI serves as a force for good in Nigeria and Africa.”

With its focus on responsible AI, the organisers say InnovateAI Lagos 2026 is poised to make a significant impact on Nigeria’s technological landscape.