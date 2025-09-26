Initiative to boost women’s role in peace, security launched in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Women for Positive Peacebuilding Initiative, WOPPI has unveiled a new programme aimed at boosting women’s participation in peacebuilding and decision-making across Plateau State.

The initiative, titled “Strengthening Women’s Protection and Leadership in Plateau State,” is supported by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) through the Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG) programme, implemented by Tetra Tech International Development.

Speaking at the official launch in Jos, Project Coordinator Lantana Abdullahi explained that the intervention seeks to create space for women to engage meaningfully in peace processes.

According to Abdullahi, activities will be carried out in three pilot Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Jos South, Mangu, and Wase, where women, local leaders, and community stakeholders will receive capacity-building and sensitization on conflict-sensitive and culturally respectful approaches to peacebuilding.

Abdullahi stressed that WOPPI’s work is context-specific, recognizing traditional norms while amplifying women’s voices so their needs and priorities are heard by decision-makers.

The project will also drive the effective implementation of Plateau State’s third Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) and facilitate the adoption of Local Action Plans across the three LGAs.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Caroline Dafur, represented by the Ministry’s Director of Research, Planning and Statistics, Sunday Dombin, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gender inclusion.

“Women and girls remain among the most vulnerable, facing heightened risks of gender-based violence, displacement and social exclusion.

“Strengthening women’s protection and leadership is therefore not only a question of rights and justice but also an investment in peace, security, and sustainable development for the State.” She noted.

Chairman of Jos South LGA, Silas Dung, acknowledged the changing perceptions of women’s roles in leadership and peacebuilding.

He observed, “Globally, women now occupy positions where they make direct impacts not just for women but for society itself,” adding that outdated narratives about women’s capacities are gradually giving way to recognition of their contributions.

Keynote speakers Dr. Kyenpiya Mafuyai and Dr. Emmanuel Ande highlighted the importance of integrating women’s perspectives into security strategies, while the project’s monitoring and evaluation officers, Dung and Ann, provided an overview of planned activities.

Goodwill messages were delivered by a range of stakeholders, including the Emir of Wase, HRH Muhammad Haruna; Sitdung Mujidang of SPRiNG; the Chairman of Mangu LGA, Emmanuel Mwolpun; Director-General of the Peace Building Agency, Julie Sanda; Chairperson of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission, Olivia Dazyam; and others.

WOPPI’s project also aims to ensure that women in Plateau’s conflict-affected communities are protected and empowered to contribute to peace, security and sustainable development, setting a model for inclusive governance in Nigeria.