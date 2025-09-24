Initiative honours outstanding students of Federal Polytechnic Ede

By Adesina Wahab

Some outstanding students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ede in Osun State have been honoured at the second edition of the Billioncodes Initiative Programme, BIP, held at the campus of the institution.

Also, a series of lectures and talks were held to prepare students for leadership positions.

Speaking on the occasion, Comrade Adeyemo Josiah Kayode, Assistant General Secretary,

NANS, Southwest, who is also the convener of BIP, said it was to celebrate and appreciate brilliant students and build on the momentum of the first edition held some months ago at the Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa.

The programme’s purpose is rooted in the belief that academic excellence should be appreciated in every way. By celebrating the top three students from each faculty, BIP 2.0 aimed to motivate and inspire students to strive for greatness. The event was a testament to the power of recognition in shaping the future of young minds.

“The programme featured a range of engaging activities, including a thought-provoking lecture on “Empowering Academic Excellence for a Better Tomorrow”. A panel discussion on “Activism with Impact: Balancing Student Advocacy and Academic Excellence.”

The highlight of the event was the award ceremony, where the top three students from each faculty received cash prizes. This recognition not only acknowledged their hard work but also served as a motivation for others to strive for excellence. The event also featured the launch of Educational Materials produced by BIP aimed at supporting students academically.

The programme was attended by esteemed dignitaries, including the Sub-Dean Students’ Affairs of Federal Polytechnic Ede, HOD Computer Science, NANS OYO JCC, NANS Stakeholders, FPE SUG Executives, AFC National Executives, NFSAN Southwest Executives, SUG Presidents, NAOSS National Executives, NAUS Osun Chapter, and special guests from the Osun State government. The event also drew attention from prominent student organizations and media outlets.

In addition to the student awards, dignitaries, special guests, the guest speaker, panelists, and moderator received Awards of Excellence in recognition of their contributions. This gesture underscored the programme’s commitment to appreciating excellence in all its forms.

The BIP 2.0 was more than just a celebration; it was a platform for growth and empowerment. The sharing of educational materials during the programme was a significant takeaway, aimed at supporting students academically. As the top three students from each faculty received their cash awards, the event served as a reminder that hard work and dedication can lead to tangible rewards.