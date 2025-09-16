Inflation rate drops to 20.12% in August 

•As Borno state records highest YoY food inflation

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s inflation rate eased by1.76 percent to 20.12 percent in August 2025 from 21.88 percent in July 2025.

This represents the 5th consecutive month decline since April 2025 when it stood at 23.71 percent .

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this on Monday, in its Consumer Price Index, CPI, Report for August 2025.

The report stated: “In August 2025, the headline inflation rate eased to 20.12 percent relative to the July 2025 headline inflation rate of 21.88 percent.

“On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the Headline inflation rate was 12.03 percent lower than the rate recorded in August 2024 (32.15 percent).

“This shows that the headline inflation rate (YoY) decreased in August 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., August 2024), though with a different base year, November 2009 = 100.”

The report also showed that the decline in urban inflation at 19.75 percent is at a higher pace compared to decline in rural inflation at 20.28 percent during the period.

“Food inflation also fell to 21.87 percent in August from 22.7 percent in July 2025 owing to decline in the average prices of rice (Imported), rice (local), Guinea corn flour, Maize flour sold loose, Guinea corn (Sorghum), Millet, Eemolina, Soya milk, etc.

“The Food inflation rate in August 2025 was 21.87 percent on YoY basis.

“This was 15.65 percentage points lower compared to the rate recorded in August 2024 (37.52 percent).

“The significant decline in the annual food inflation figure is technically due to the change in the base year.”

The report also showed that in August 2025, food inflation on a Year-on-Year basis was highest in Borno (36.67 percent), Kano (30.44 percent), Akwa Ibom (29.85 percent), while Zamfara (3.30 percent), Yobe (3.60 percent), and Sokoto (6.34 percent) recorded the slowest rise in Food inflation on YoY basis.