INEC okays 471 junior staff, begins senior staff assessment

Against social media reports that he has proceeded on terminal leave, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday, chaired the Commission’s regular weekly committee and approved the promotion of some junior staff.

The meeting, according to INEC national commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Sam Olumekun, also reviewed preparations for the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship election, the Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory FCT and the conduct of party primaries for the Ekiti and Osun State Governorship elections.

“In addition, the meeting approved the 2025 promotion of 471 deserving junior staff (GL 03-06) of the Commission on the recommendation of the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee (APDC) in line with the Staff Conditions of Service.

“A total of 515 staff were shortlisted for the exercise, out of which 214 met the requirements for promotion to GL07, 134 to GL06, 106 to GL05 and 17 to GL04.

“The promotion of junior staff concludes the first phase of the exercise. Next is the promotion of senior staff, which has also commenced in earnest.

“Staff promotion is a routine exercise. The Commission remains committed to regular merit-based promotion and the welfare of staff. We urge all staff to rededicate themselves to service, particularly with regard to elections and electoral activities”, Olumekun stated.

An online news portal had reported late Wednesday that President Bola Tinubu had directed Prof. Mahmood to proceed on terminal leave.

Vanguard can report that Mahmood’s second five-year tenure ends on December 8, 2025.

Unlike a certain category of chief executives, the INEC chairman is not bound by the civil service rule of proceeding on a three-month terminal leave. Mahmood’s predecessor, Prof. Attahiru Jega, stayed until his last day in office.

