INEC finally recognises David Mark-led ADC

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has officially recognised the new leadership of the opposition African Democratic Congress ADC, led by former Senate President, Senator David Bonaventure Mark, as National Chairman.

In a change to the party’s particulars on its website on Wednesday in Abuja, INEC listed the new executive members of the party, confirming the resolution of months of leadership tussle within the ADC.

According to the commission, the newly recognized National Working Committee of the ADC is led by Sen. Mark as National Chairman, while former Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, was named the National Secretary.

Others include Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmad as National Treasurer; Akibu Dalhatu, as National Financial Secretary; and former Edo State governor, Prof. Oserheimen Aigberaodion Osunbor, as the National Legal Adviser.

The development is expected to reposition the party ahead of the 2027 general elections, with stakeholders expressing optimism that the new leadership would provide stability and a clear direction for the ADC.