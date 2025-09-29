INEC denies suspending Ward delineation in Warri Federal Constituency

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has dismissed reports claiming it has suspended action on the proposed delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State, following a Supreme Court order.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commission clarified that the report, published by a national newspaper, misquoted one of its officials.

Appealing for calm, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC, Sam Olumekun, urged all parties involved in the matter to maintain peace as the process unfolds

The affected constituency covers Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South West Local Government Areas.

The Supreme Court had, on December 2, 2022, directed INEC to carry out the delineation. However, the Commission stressed that while no final decision has been taken, the process has not been suspended.

INEC further noted that the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise is continuing across all the local government areas within the constituency.