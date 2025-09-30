Independence: Nigeria needs credible leadership — David Mark

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

As Nigeria marks 65 years of nationhood, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has said the country urgently needs credible leadership to overcome its present challenges.

Reflecting on Nigeria’s journey, Mark described the nation as resilient in the face of daunting trials. He acknowledged that though the country has weathered many storms, Nigerians must not lose faith in their collective ability to rebuild and reposition the country for prosperity.

In a goodwill message to commemorate the 65th Independence Anniversary, Mark urged citizens to draw strength from history and confront current realities with courage and unity. He noted that great nations of today were built through periods of severe hardship.

On security, he called for urgent investment in intelligence, modern technology, and the welfare of security personnel, while also addressing the deeper causes of violence, poverty, injustice, and exclusion.

“Sixty-five years ago, we lifted the flag of freedom and declared ourselves a sovereign people. That moment was not just the end of colonial rule; it was the beginning of our responsibility to build a nation worthy of our hopes. Today, we look back with mixed emotions and gratitude for how far we have come, but concerned over the storms that still threaten our future,” he said.

According to a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Mark stressed that the country stands at a critical juncture, weighed down by insecurity, unemployment, inflation, food scarcity, and the collapse of industries.

“Our communities are restless under the grip of insecurity. Our youths are losing hope to unemployment. Inflation has eroded the dignity of honest earnings, while factories close and businesses relocate, leaving despair in their wake. Families struggle daily to put food on the table. These are harsh truths we cannot deny,” he added.

On the economy, Mark pressed for the revival of local industries, stronger support for small and medium-scale enterprises, and an environment where investment can flourish. He also called for youth empowerment through relevant skills in technology, agriculture, innovation, and the creative sector, beyond token gestures.

On food security, he urged renewed investment in agriculture, efficient storage systems, and fair distribution channels to ensure Nigerian produce first serves Nigerian households.

Above all, he emphasized a rebirth of unity and sacrifice — the same spirit that won independence in 1960.

“No nation is ever too broken to be rebuilt when her people are determined. At 65, our burdens are real, but so is our resilience. Our hope must outweigh our despair, and our strength must carry us forward. Let us recover faith in our nation, work hand in hand, and rebuild the promise of Nigeria,” Mark said.

He further enjoined Nigerians to embrace the ADC as a credible platform that upholds democratic values, assuring that if entrusted with leadership, the party would rebuild the nation and restore hope to its citizens.

Mark concluded by urging Nigerians to use the lessons of the past as a guide in making informed choices in the 2027 general elections, insisting that only visionary and credible leadership can deliver the country from its current challenges.