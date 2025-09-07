Inclusive Governance: Lagos seeks stakeholders’ inputs for 2026 budget

…Holds consultative Fora across Five IBILE divisions

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As part of efforts to promote inclusive and participatory governance, the Lagos State Government has announced plans to hold Stakeholders’ Consultative Fora across the five IBILE divisions of the state ahead of the 2026 budget.

The exercise, spearheaded by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, is designed to ensure that residents’ voices remain central to government planning and policy implementation.

IBILE, an acronym for the five administrative divisions of Lagos—Ikorodu, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Epe—is also a Yoruba word meaning “indigenous son or daughter of the soil.”

It will be recalled that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in January signed into law the state’s ₦3.3 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill—the largest by any state in Nigeria—comprising ₦1.29 trillion recurrent expenditure and ₦2.07 trillion capital expenditure, targeted at driving infrastructure development.

Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr. Ope George, described the Stakeholders’ Forum as a cornerstone of Lagos’ budgetary process. He said it guarantees that residents’ inputs are captured in shaping the state’s development priorities.

He urged all Lagosians, community leaders, and organisations to actively participate in the sessions, noting that their contributions are critical to achieving the collective vision of a Greater Lagos and building a 21st-century economy.

In a statement, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo, said the fora would bring together a broad spectrum of stakeholders including community development associations, traditional rulers, professional and religious bodies, civil society organisations, trade groups, youth, people living with disabilities, and members of the general public.

She stressed that the initiative reflects government’s commitment to participatory governance and evidence-based planning.

The consultative sessions will hold across the IBILE divisions as follows: Ikeja Division: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at the Multipurpose Hall, Radio Lagos, Agidingbi. Lagos Division: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at Eko Club, Surulere. Ikorodu Division: Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Ikorodu Town Hall. Epe Division: Friday, September 12, 2025, at Jubilee Chalet, Epe. Badagry Division: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at Makanjuola Auditorium, Lagos State University, Ojo.

All sessions will commence at 10 a.m.

Ojo further disclosed that provisions have also been made for virtual participation.