INC condemns FG’s suspension of Warri Federal Constituency delineation

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has condemned the suspension of the Supreme Court-ordered delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency by the Federal Government.

Speaking in Yenagoa on Monday, INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, described the directive, reportedly issued through the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), as a setback to electoral justice and an erosion of judicial authority.

Okaba stressed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was acting in compliance with a Supreme Court judgment delivered on December 2, 2022, when it commenced the ward delineation exercise.

“The suspension of this process under the pretext of security concerns undermines the rule of law and creates the impression that court orders can be disregarded when they conflict with political interests,” Okaba said.

According to him, the development places INEC in a difficult position of having to choose between following the directive of the Federal Government or adhering to the judgment of the nation’s highest court.

He warned that halting the process could fuel discontent rather than foster peace.

“The peaceful and lawful pursuit of justice through the courts must not be rendered futile. Suspending this exercise risks sending the wrong message to Nigerians,” Okaba added.

The INC demanded the immediate resumption of the ward delineation exercise, citing concerns about the independence of INEC, the authority of the Supreme Court, and the right of voters in Warri Federal Constituency to equitable representation.

The group further called on the Presidency, the National Assembly, and the international community to take note of the situation, vowing to pursue all available legal, political, and diplomatic avenues to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s judgment.

“We urge calm among the Ijaw people but emphasize the need for vigilance. We remain committed to lawful means to secure justice and to uphold the integrity of the judiciary,” Okaba said.