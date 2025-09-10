Inaugural Canada-Africa trade, innovation, culture summit holds Sept 20

The inaugural Canada-Africa Summit 2025 is set to take place on September 20, 2025, at the Rose Theatre, Brampton, bringing together leaders, innovators, and visionaries from Canada and Africa to foster economic growth, investment partnerships, and cultural exchange.

“From trade and innovation to art and heritage, the summit is a dynamic platform designed to create meaningful opportunities for collaboration across continents,” a statement by the organisers noted.

“Attendees will experience a rich program featuring keynotes, networking, an expo, cultural showcases, and B2B sessions, all aimed at shaping the future of global cooperation,” the statement added, urging people to commence registration.

Confirmed speakers include Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton; Hon. Abike Dabiri, Head of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission; Maryam Muritala, CEO of Canada Vendors; Florence Akpai, Founder of Infoplace Canada; Ayo Owodunni, Kitchener City Councillor, Ward 5.

Others are Akin Oduntan, Founder of GloGold Consulting Inc.; Temi Popoola, CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group; Hon. Graham MacGregor, Minister of Multiculturalism and Citizenship- Province of Ontario, and Hon. Charmaine Williams, Minister of Women Social and Economic Opportunities-Province of Ontario.

“This summit is more than an event — it’s a movement connecting Canada and Africa through innovation, culture, and commerce,” said Maryam Muritala, CEO of Canada Vendors.

“We are excited to provide a platform for collaboration, dialogue, and growth that will create long-lasting impact for communities on both continents,” she added.

Highlights of the summit include keynotes, networking, expo, cultural showcase, B2B sessions, among others.