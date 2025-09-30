Immigration begins crackdown on visa overstayers as amnesty window closes

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Nigeria Immigration Service NIS has announced the commencement of nationwide enforcement against foreigners who have overstayed their visas or violated immigration conditions, following the expiration of the Federal Government’s visa amnesty initiative.

The amnesty programme, which was introduced on July 5, 2025, allowed foreign nationals with expired immigration documents to regularize their status without penalties. The window officially closed at midnight on September 30, 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday just minutes before midnight, the Service Public Relations Officer, ACI Akinsola Akinlabi, said enforcement operations would begin on October 1, targeting holders of expired Visa on Arrival VoA, expired single or multiple-entry short visit and business visas, as well as individuals with expired Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permits and Automated Cards CERPAC.

Foreign nationals found in violation will face sanctions, including removal from the country, payment of penalties, or restrictions from future entry.

According to the NIS, the penalty framework includes: Less than three months’ overstay: removal, payment of $15 per day, or a two-year entry ban.

“Three months to one year: removal, payment of $15 per day, or a five-year entry ban.

“One year and above: removal and a 10-year or permanent entry ban”.

The agency stressed that the move was aimed at ensuring lawful migration, safeguarding national security, and promoting transparency in Nigeria’s immigration system.