Imam Dende and the legendary legacy of model minbar

The late Alhaji Ibraheem Alabi Folorunso.

Professor Tunde Akanni

Talk of an ubiquitous Islamic megastar of his generation in Ede, Osun State, a town with a relentlessly soaring visibility and see how many people may instantly chorus Alhaji Ibraheem Alabi Folorunso most fondly, indeed, transgenerationally renowned as Imam Dende.

Unknown to many people, far away in Ota Ogun State, was a contemporary of Imam Dende with whom he shared the same set of names, Ibraheem Alabi Folorunso. Unlike Imam Dende, however, his Ota ‘twin brother’ was otherwise known as Sheikh Oloungbebe.

The two stars shone from two extreme southwestern Nigeria locations of Ota and Ede, but never got to meet until 1994, three years before Olohungbebe passed on in 1997 at about the age of 70 years.

According to Barrister Daud Alli, arguably Oloungbebe’s closest son and muridhas well as Khalifa Monsuru Olohungbebe, no event or project ever brought the two Ummah luminaries together.

However, suddenly, just one morning without any special prior preparation, Sheikh Olohungbebe summoned Alli and a couple of others that there was one great soul in Ede he must seek out. “Without any idea of Imam Dende’s home address and that was far before the inception of Google, they still found their way to the beloved Imam”

According Barrister Alli, Imam Dende, living the hadithic bidding that muslims should take care of their guests, pampered them in all respects and shared some treasured volumes of supplications with Sheikh Olohungbebe. Alli never had any opportunity to return the publications collected since 1994 until 2019 when they both met at the Ansarud-Deen constitution review meeting.

It was another exciting reunion with Alli, who has since become a reliable confidant of a Dende son, the Ede-born but Ota-based founder and Chair of the foremost chain of private schools in Ota, Adedokun International Schools. The tragic death of Imam Dende therefore echoed most defeaningly in Ota.

But what can anyone do in the face of Allah’s will? All praise belongs to Allah, the Eternal Light, who endows His servants with life, legacy, and lasting influence. In the annals of Ede, the name Imam Ibrahim Dende Tijani Adekilekun gleamed as a constant star. He was as much a teacher as he was a preacher, reconciler, and servant-leader whose minbar became a most consistent fountain, source and head of Islamic admonitions for generations

Born in the early 1940s into the illustrious Adekilekun dynasty of Ile Imole, Imam Dende symbolized sacred leadership. His father, Sheikh Tijani Alabi Adekilekun, Chief Imam of Ede (1967–71), and his mother, Alhaja Adikatu Awero, blessed him with a heritage steeped in uncommon piety and learning.

Guided from childhood under his uncle, Khalifah Jamiu Abdul Kadiri Adekilekun, the late, revered Imam distinguished himself early, passing the Arabic/Islamic Teachers’ Test in 1959. By 1960, he had become MallimDende — a gentle yet firm teacher who nurtured young minds for over 31 years.

Never content with limits, he broadened his horizons:

· 1965/66 — Attended University of Ibadan, earned Certificate in Arabic/Islamic Studies, served as Student Imam.

· Studied under Sheikh Mohammed Kamaldeen Al-Adabiyy of Ilorin, refining his da‘wah voice.

· Embarked on missionary journeys from Cotonou and Abidjan to Tripoli and London, spreading Islam with fiery eloquence and humble conviction.

On August 13, 1976, Imam Dende formally assumed the position of Chief Imam of Ansar-ud-Deen Central Mosque in Ede. For 49 unbroken years, he turned the mosque into a Model Minbar — not just a pulpit but a hub of peace, reconciliation, and reform.

He served nationally as:

· National Missioner of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria

· Secretary of Oyo and Osun State Missioners’ Councils

· Contributor to drafting the Society’s constitution

· Mediator in delicate reconciliation missions across Nigeria

His Voice, a Compass

In Ede and beyond, Imam Dende’s presence was inseparable from the rhythms of worship and community life:

· Ramadan Tafseer & Asalatu prayers.

· Monthly Sogbadero supplications.

· Daily tahlim teaching circles.

· General Secretary, Ede Muslim Council (27 years).

· Trusted mediator and counselor for all generations.

“He stood by me in thick and thin, in joy and in sorrow. He kept giving from his abundance and never asked what I could do for him.”

— A grateful family member

At home, he nurtured a large, upright family of children and grandchildren, each carrying forward his light.

The Ede Muslim Grammar School Old Students’ Association mourns him as a founding father whose wisdom ensured the school’s government recognition — a lasting gift to future generations.

In yet another tribute by the Federation of Ede Youth Development Associations, FEYDA,

“The president, on behalf of the organs of our association, commiserates with the family, loved ones, the Timi-in-Council, Imams and Alfas Circle and all sons and daughters of Ede and beyond on the death of our renowned Islamic scholar and leader, Imam Sheik Tijani Ibrahim DendeAdekilekun, the Imam of Ansarudeen Central Mosques, Ede.

For more than 40 years, Baba served Allah and his community with diligence, contributing to the social and spiritual development of Ede through his sermons, advocacy and community engagement and development.

The late Imam is arguably the longest-serving Imam of any Ansarudeen division in South Western Nigeria. This has grown his influence among Ulamas beyond Ede and Osun State.

As the late Imam Ibrahim Tijani Adekilekun will be committed to mother earth today, we are celebrating the life of impact that he led while alive and are assured that his legacies of truth, dedication and community service will last for many generations.

May Allah accept his homecoming, forgive Baba for his shortcomings and admit him to Al-Jan’nah among his pious slaves.

To relatives, he was more than an Imam; he was a North Star.

US-based Bayo Adeyinka, also a former classmate of this writer, recalled fondly how the loving Imam conducted his nikah almost three decades ago. A most unassuming leader, Imam declined Bayo’s wish to visit Imam in Canada from the US just to ensure he did not bother anyone unnecessarily. “Our joy is that he lived a good life and bestowed upon us a good legacy of goodness.”Bayo further remarked

Another relation, a retired Local Government executive, Haji Kola Bushra, further noted the irrepressible, awe-inspiring personality of Imam Dende. “His was a most inspiring soul. We can only beseech Allah to grant our beloved Imam aljannahfirdaus, who promised all faithful followers of the Holy Prophet Mohammad, SAW”

Truly irrepressible, the same weekend Imam Dende passed away, Sheikh Olohungbebe’s children, including the Kwara State Education Commissioner, Dr. Awwal Olohungbebe, converged on Ede in a seeming re-enactment of the 1994 visit by the Oloungbebe patriarch, Sheikh Ibraheem. Accompanied by their family friend and the son of Engineer Niyi Adedokun, they had come for the wedding of an Olohungbebe grandchild, Abdul Raheem Akinremi, an engineer with Dangote Refinery, to Nahimah Amidu Shittu, an Ede gal. The groom, AbdurRahman, is also known as Imam Ayetoro.

Ya Allah, forgive your servant Ibrahim Dende Tijani Adekilekun. Accept his da‘wah, overlook his shortcomings, and reward him with Aljannah Firdaus. Comfort his family, strengthen his disciples, and let the Model Minbar you enabled him to build remain a source of light until the Last Day.

Tunde Akanni, Professor of Journalism and Development Communications at LASU, Nigeria, is also the National Publicity Secretary of The Companion.

