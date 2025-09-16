‘I’m alive, recovering’ – Pastor Tobi Adegboyega speaks after undergoing surgery

By Patrick Igwe

Nigerian-born clergyman, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has spoken about his recovery journey from cancer.

In a viral video on social media, Adegboyega expressed deep gratitude to those who supported him during his health ordeal.

He acknowledged the prayers, gifts, and words of encouragement he received, describing them as a source of strength throughout the process.

The clergyman also reflected on the cultural response to illness in Nigeria, noting that many people struggled to come to terms with his experience but it was his reality.

“This is proof of life, I’m alive, I’m recovering. I’ve gone through the surgery then theres the chemo treatment afterwards” he said.

“When you try to tell this to Nigerians they’ll say it’s not your portion, but it was my portion,” he stated.

Pastor Adegboyega has over the years gained recognition for blending faith with a modern, youthful lifestyle, often connecting with young people through mentorship, community outreach, and entrepreneurship.

Adegboyega, who is widely known as the founder of The Nxtion Family (formerly SPAC Nation) in the United Kingdom, .

Adegboyega has remained a controversial yet influential figure, and this viral video has sparked admiration by some while also facing criticism over his methods and flamboyant style.

Vanguard News